White Chicks writer, producer and star Marlon Wayans hopes to make a sequel to the 2004 movie.

The 49-year-old actor discussed the possibility of a White Chicks 2 during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

White Chicks starred Wayans and his brother Shawn Wayans as Marcus and Kevin Copeland, two Black FBI agents who go undercover as White women. The film was directed by Wayans' brother Keenen Ivory Wayans.

On WWHL, Wayans was asked what it was like to meet socialites Nicky and Paris Hilton after people speculated the White Chicks characters were based on the sisters.

"Well, it was really cool meeting Nicky and Paris," Wayans said. "I've known them for years -- we used to actually party together, and me and my brothers always watched them party and be like, 'We should put them in a movie one day.' So they was kind of the inspirations behind the characters we did in White Chicks."

"I hope we do a White Chicks 2," he added. "I think it'd be a great film. The world needs it."

Wayans previously said on WWHL that he was "working toward" a White Chicks sequel.

"We're working toward it, but I won't say it's happening yet," he said. "We're moving slowly toward it."

Wayans will next star in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which opens in theaters Friday. On Thursday's WWHL, Wayans confirmed he once met Franklin, who died at age 76 in August 2018.

"I actually met Aretha Franklin one time backstage at an award show, and I said, 'Miss Franklin, I just want to tell you how much we love you,'" Wayans recalled.

"She goes, 'Boy, I know who you are,'" he said. "I said, 'You know me?' She said, 'I know you and your brothers. You tell that Damon I say what's up,' and she gave me a wink. 'Tell Damon holla.'"