Marlo Hampton says she didn't spread rumors about Porsha Williams and the male stripper Bolo.

The television personality discussed her loyalty to Williams during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Williams and her co-stars attended a bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey in RHOA Season 13 where Bolo was hired as a dancer. Kenya Moore spread rumors after the party that Bolo hooked up with one or more of the women.

Hampton and Moore reconciled their longtime issues during Bailey's bachelorette weekend. Hampton then joined Moore's questioning of Williams about the alleged hookup.

On WWHL, Hampton said she wasn't gossiping about Williams, her longtime friend.

"I did not gossip about Porsha," Hampton said. "I know so much more tea about Porsha -- who she's dating now, what she's done. I did not gossip."

"It's just that it's came to me what really happened, and I was disappointed when I looked Porsha in her eyes and ... she lied to me," she added. "I'm like, screw you."

Hampton said she doesn't believe Moore is using her to hurt Williams, a person Moore has long has issues with.

"Kenya can't use me for anything, love," Hampton said. "I have my guard still up with Kenya. I'm a boss. Kenya cannot use me at all."

"I wanted to make up with Kenya ... the night before we got into it. That was before this even happened," she added. "I'm tired of arguing with Kenya. I'm tired."

Hampton said she believes Williams owes it to her as a friend to share her personal business.

"So if you consider me a friend ... when I'm at your house, with no cameras, when we talk about personal things and I share with you, you ... owe me your personal business," she said.

Hampton also addressed the situation while answering shady questions about her RHOA cast mates. Hampton was asked why she cares what happened the night of the bachelorette party.

"I didn't give two effs about who did what," she said. "It was just because I knew the next morning what happened, so when I went to Porsha and was like, 'Hey. What happened?' She looked me dead in the face and lied."