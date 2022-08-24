Marlee Matlin will be teaming up with Amblin TV to develop the limited series Signs of Survival: A Memoir Of The Holocaust, the production company announced Wednesday.

Based on the recently released book of the same name by Joshua M. Greene, Signs of Survival will follow the true story of a pair of sisters: One deaf and one hearing.

Named Renee and Herta, the limited series will chronicle the lives of the sisters as they attempt to survive the Holocaust in 1940s Czechoslovakia, with Renee being the only hearing person in the family.

After being separated from their parents, Renee and Herta must navigate the dangers of Nazism while facing their own personal struggles for survival, communicating only in sign language.

"As a deaf, Jewish woman, I have been on a quest to find an authentic and never before told story of the Holocaust," Matlin said in a statement. "This true story, based on the real-life events of two sisters, one Deaf and one hearing, inspired me even more to bring the story to the screen."

The project is currently in development, though no cast list or release date for the series has been announced as of yet.

Matlin will serve as a producer on the limited series alongside the presidents of Amblin TV, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

"Renee and Herta's story is harrowing and heart-wrenching, and a powerful reminder of the importance of inter-generational storytelling," Frank and Falvey said jointly. "The ultimate hope is that thoughtful reflection on the past may foster a kinder future. We are fortunate to share this story alongside Marlee."

Matlin's involvement comes following her critically acclaimed performance in 2021's CODA, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture this past March.

Following the loss of her hearing at just 18 months old, Matlin would become one of the first and most prominent mainstream deaf actors. She first broke onto the scene in 1986's Children of a Lesser God, the romantic drama that served as her film debut.

Matlin's performance in the film garnered widespread acclaim and won her the Academy Award for Best Actress at the age of 21. She remains the youngest actress to have won the prize.

She is also the recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award, in addition to a number of Emmy nominations for television roles.

The series is the latest project for Amblin TV, the production arm of director Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Entertainment.

The studio has produced a number of successful shows, including ER, Animaniacs, and Under the Dome.