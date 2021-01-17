Liam Neeson's latest action-thriller, The Marksman, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is The Croods: A New Age with $2.03 million, followed by Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 3 with $1.99 million, News of the World at No. 4 with $1.04 million and Monster Hunter at No. 5 with $920,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Fatale at No. 6 with $500,000, Promising Young Woman at No. 7 with $410,000, The War with Grandpa at No. 8 with $182,000, Pinocchio at No. 9 with $149,000 and The Emperor's New Groove at No. 10 with $137,000.

Few new movies have been opening in theaters this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many films have been postponed until next year or have bypassed theaters altogether in favor of premieres on streaming services or pay-per-view platforms.