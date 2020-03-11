Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg has signed on to star in Wahl Street, an eight-part docu-series for HBO Max.

Production began in December on the show, which focuses on how Wahlberg juggles his film career with other business ventures, such as his production companies, clothing ans sports nutrition lines and car dealership.

"This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment," Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming for the streaming service, said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Mark's entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed."

The show will see entrepreneurs and inventors trying to persuade Wahlberg to invest in new opportunities.

"We're documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It's all the real stuff that's happening while I'm growing my businesses," said Wahlberg, "We're pulling back the curtain and hopefully it's an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs."

Wahlberg can now be seen in the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential. He is also known for his roles in the movies Daddy's Home, The Other Guys, The Fighter, The Departed, The Perfect Storm and Boogie Nights.

His producing credits include the HBO series Ballers, Entourage and Boardwalk Empire.

HBO Max is scheduled to go live in May.