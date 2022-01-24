Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith and many more have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming sequel, Murder Mystery 2.

Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Ace, Tony Goldwyn , Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva will also star in the film, Netflix announced Monday on Twitter.

The new cast members join returning stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with Adeel Akhtar and John Kani.

Netflix first announced the sequel in September, keeping plot details under wraps. Jeremy Garelick (The Binge, The Wedding Ringer) is serving as director on the sequel.

The first Murder Mystery, from director Kyle Newacheck, was released in June 2019.

The film followed Sandler and Aniston as a married, working-class couple who find themselves in the middle of a murder investigation onboard a billionaire's yacht.

Sandler and Aniston previously starred together in 2011's Just Go With It, making Murder Mystery 2 their third film together.