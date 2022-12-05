Mark Rober and MrBeast were among the big winners at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards.The awards show, presented by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, recognizes online content creators and excellence in online video.This year's ceremony took place Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The show was hosted by YouTube star Airrack and featured a performance by rapper Yung Gravy.Rober, a YouTube personality and former NASA engineer, won four awards, Creator for Social Good, Collaboration, Science and Engineering, and Brand Engagement.YouTube star MrBeast, born Jimmy Donaldson, followed with three awards, Creator of the Year, Creator for Social Good and Brand Engagement.#TeamSeas, Cooking with Lynja, Markiplier and Old Spice each won two awards. Kai Cenat took home Streamer of the Year, while Good Mythical Morning was awarded Show of the Year.The 2022 Streamy Awards winners include:Creator of the Year - MrBeastStreamer of the Year - Kai CenatBreakout Creator - Ryan TrahanBreakout Streamer - IShowSpeedCreator for Social Good - MrBeast, Mark Rober, #TeamSeasFirst Person - AirrackJust Chatting - xQcVariety Streamer - LudwigVTuber - CodeMikoScripted Series - In Space with Markiplier, MarkiplierUnscripted Series - Challenge Accepted, Michelle KhareSee the full list of winners here.