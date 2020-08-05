The Duplass brothers, Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, will explore a 1970s auto scam in a new HBO docuseries.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO announced in a press release Wednesday that the siblings will produce the upcoming series The Lady and the Dale.

The docuseries recounts the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, an entrepreneur who released the fuel-efficient three-wheeled Dale sports car during the 1970s gas crisis. Questions later arose about the car's technology and Carmichael's past.

"A portrait of an extraordinary entrepreneur's rise and eventual fall, the series explores a one-of-a-kind story of fraud, family and identity," an official synopsis reads.

The Duplass brothers previously collaborated with HBO on the series Room 104, Animals and Togetherness, and the documentary On Tour with Asperger's Are Us.

"We are excited to be collaborating yet again with HBO in the docu-series space, and for the chance to bring the complex story of Liz Carmichael and her three-wheeled car to life," Mark and Jay Duplass said.

Mark and Jay Duplass will executive produce The Lady and the Dale with Mel Eslyn. The series is expected to premiere in 2021.