Mark Hamill was quizzed on his own acting roles while playing Know Your Role with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The actor was asked true or false questions about Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, The Joker who he voiced in Batman: The Animated Series and Skeletor who he voices on Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Hamill was asked if Luke was going to turn evil and team up with his father Darth Vader in the original draft for 1983's Return of the Jedi.

"I pitched that to George because I thought that's the way things were going in Empire. I got the gloved hand and I was dressed all in black. But actually George said, 'No. It's a fairytale for children. Luke is you know, he's virtuous. He's the good guy," Hamill said.

The 69-year-old also described the original opening of 2015's The Force Awakens during the game, which would have involved Luke's severed hand floating through space.

"It was a severed hand holding a lightsaber flying through space and when it hit the stratosphere, the flesh and the bone and burned off. And they followed the lightsaber as it went into the ground," Hamill said.

Hamill also spoke briefly about his surprise cameo as Luke in The Mandalorian and noted that a behind-the-scenes special on the Season 2 finale is coming to Disney+ on Aug. 25.

"I never expected to do it again. And I thought if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period, post the originals and pre-sequels, they would get an age-appropriate actor. So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do, I was just stunned," Hamill said while mentioning the creative team behind The Mandalorian.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation comes to Netflix on July 23.