Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni teased on Instagram a reunion between their Law & Order: SVU characters on upcoming spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Easy like Sunday mornin...," Hargitay captioned the selfie which featured herself and Meloni standing together and smiling.

She continues to portray Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU where Meloni previously starred as Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons.

Meloni will be reprising his role in Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spinoff of SVU which will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC this fall after SVU, which is heading into its 22nd season.