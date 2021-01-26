Mariska Hargitay posted on Instagram a photo of herself and Christopher Meloni on the set of upcoming spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hargitay uploaded a black and white, behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Meloni in front of a cemetery.

The actress also released a photo of their chairs, which feature their character names Stabler (Meloni) and Benson (Hargitay).

"It's all happening... #OC #PFL," Hargitay captioned the image.

Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Meloni's Elliot Stabler will briefly join forces again in Law & Order: Organized Crime, after the pair appeared together for 12 seasons on Law & Order: SVU.

Organized Crime is a spinoff of SVU that will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime following a devastating personal loss. It will premiere in spring 2021.

Hargitay teased reuniting with Meloni in July.