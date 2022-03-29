Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are looking back on their Law & Order: SVU audition.

The 58-year-old actress and 60-year-old actor recalled their audition for the NBC crime drama during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Hargitay and Meloni played Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. Hargitay still stars on the show, while Meloni left the series after Season 12.

On Late Night, Hargitay said she had instant chemistry with Meloni but initially mistook him for John Slattery at their audition.

"This was a unique audition for us because when we met, there was a certain chemistry, so I actually wasn't nervous at the audition," Hargitay recalled.

"I had heard that John Slattery was testing for the part. And I was so excited. Never met him. And [Chris] comes in, and I knew the other two guys, so I knew that they weren't Slattery. I see him and I go, 'Slattery!' And he just goes, 'Meloni!'" she said.

Meloni now plays Stabler on the Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, which returned for a second season on NBC in September. The show has featured a reunion between Stabler (Meloni) and Benson (Hargitay).

Hargitay said in an interview with Glamour in November that it's great to see Meloni back and better than ever.

"He's a bull. He's intellectual. He's clear. He's focused. He's funny. He's a ballbuster. And to see him back stronger, faster -- he's like the bionic man," she said. "He's like this 60-year-old superhero who is even more dedicated, more badass, more pure, stronger, more focused. He's just more of everything than he was."

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC.