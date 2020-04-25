Saved By the Bell alum and Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez, with the help of his young children Gia and Dominic hosted a virtual dance lesson this week for the residents of Colorado's Lincoln Meadows Senior Living home.

"The residents at Lincoln Meadows Senior Living had the best time learning a TikTok dance with Mario Lopez and his family. This genuine act of kindness from his family to ours was so appreciated. It brought laughter, movement, and love to our residents during an otherwise challenging time. Thank you Mario, Gia, and Nico," Caitlin Shepherd, senior director of entertainment and programming, said in a news release Saturday.

Gia showed 12 people at the facility the dance moves, then everyone practiced them several times and did the final dance together with music.

Mario urged the students to "feel it and put some flavor into it."

He will soon be seen in the Peacock TV revival of the sitcom Saved By the Bell.