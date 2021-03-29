Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley discussed whether or not their characters Slater and Jessie will get back together on Saved by the Bell Monday while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez was guest hosting the daytime talk show and interviewed Berkley. The actor mentioned how Berkley's Jessie is married on Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival, which was renewed in January for a second season.

"On an honest note, I have an issue with it because I don't want to be seen as a homewrecker," Lopez said about Slater and Jessie possibly getting back together.

"Jessie and Slater have always had the sparks and they still do, even in their grown-up version. But Slater's not a homewrecker so we'll have to see what happens in Season 2 because Slater and Jessie still have some appropriate sparks and her personal life is a bit of a mess," Berkley said.

The duo also discussed how they have been using the nickname "Dud" for each other since they were 15-years-old, their long history together and Berkley displayed vintage Saved by the Bell toys based on their characters.

"You know what my mom does with that little Slater doll? She dresses him up like a little Santa Claus and puts him on top of the tree," Lopez said about Berkley's Slater doll.