Marilyn Manson has been dropped from his record label Loma Vista Recordings and will no long appear on Starz's American Gods or Shudder's Creepshow after actress Evan Rachel Wood named the rock star as her abuser.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," Loma Vista Recordings said on Twitter.

Manson released his latest album titled We Are Chaos under Loma Vista Recordings in September.

Manson had a short, recurring role on American Gods. Starz announced that it will not air the remaining upcoming episode until his character is edited out.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," a Starz spokesperson said in a statement.

Streaming service Shudder, which hosts Creepshow, said a segment featuring Manson in the upcoming season will be changed and not air.

Wood accused Manson of abusing her on Instagram Monday and posted testimonies from other women, including model Sarah McNeill, on her Instagram Stories.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," Wood said.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," she continued.

Wood and Manson were briefly engaged in 2010. Their relationship became public in 2007 when she was 19 and Manson was 38.

Wood, who stars in HBO's Westworld, testified before Congress in 2018 her multiple experiences of sexual assault during a hearing of the House of Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

"It started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, sever gas-lighting and brainwashing, [and] waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body," Wood said at the time.

"And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them," she continued.

Manson denied the allegations on Instagram.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson said.