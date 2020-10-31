Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter, Ryan Kwanten, Barbara Crampton and C. Thomas Howell are set to appear in Season 2 of Shudder's horror anthology, Creepshow.

Also landing roles in the streaming service's scary-story series are Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer , Ted Raimi, Iman Benson, Kevin Dillon and Eric Edelstein.

The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero is executive producer and show-runner on the series, which is based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 movie.

Creepshow Season 2 is in production in Atlanta now.

The six new episodes are expected to premiere exclusively on Shudder next year.