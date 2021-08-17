Marie Kondo uses her tidying skills and methods to help others organize their lives in the new trailer for Sparking Joy.

Sparking Joy is Kondo's follow-up series to Tidying Up where the 36-year-old uses her teachings to help transform a new cast of families beyond their homes.

Kondo will work with three deserving businesses, their owners and employees in helping them to find joy in their everyday life.

The organizing consultant will help a father pass his business off to his son and help a pair of hardworking moms to find time for themselves.

"In this reality series, Marie Kondo brings her joyful tidying tactics to people struggling to balance work and home life -- and shares her own world," reads the synopsis.

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo is coming to Netflix on Aug. 31.

Kondo gave birth to her third child, a son, with her husband Takumi Kawahara, in April. The couple, who married in 2021, also share daughters Satsuki and Miko.