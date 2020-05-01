Mariah Carey threw her twin children a virtual ninth birthday party amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 50-year-old singer shared photos Thursday on Instagram from her at-home celebration for Moroccan and Monroe, her son and daughter with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon

One picture shows Carey, Moroccan and Monroe wearing matching t-shirts that Carey had made for the occasion. Another photo shows Carey's kids standing in front of a projector screen showing dozens of people in a group video call.

"Happy Birthday Roc & Roe!!!! My babies are 9," Carey captioned the post. "I love you so much #dembabies #virtualparty."

Carey also posted a photo with Moroccan and Monroe Friday on Instagram Stories.

"9 years have sped by and these 2 will be preteens soon! Somebody please slow this ride down!!" the actor and television personality wrote. "Happy Birthday Roc and Roe 2 of the greatest gifts a father could ever have! I love you! Now get off of instagram!"

Carey herself celebrated her 50th birthday at the end of March. She spent the day with her kids at home and shared photos of herself with a birthday cake with candles that read "12."

"Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12," Carey wrote.

Carey performed during the iHeart Living Room Concert in March, which was hosted by singer Elton John. She celebrated the 15th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi this month by performing songs on Instagram.