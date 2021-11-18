Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new holiday special Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date, Dec. 3, for the special Thursday.

The preview shows Carey, 52, perform her song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on a festive stage. It also features special guests Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

"Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV!" the caption reads.

Carey will also perform her new song "Fall in Love at Christmas." In addition, she will speak with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and have her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, share their favorite holiday moments and memories.

Carey previously starred in the Apple TV+ holiday special Mariah Carey 's Magical Christmas Special, released in 2020.

Carey released "Fall in Love at Christmas" with Khalid and Kirk Franklin earlier this month. Her most recent album, Caution, was released in November 2018.