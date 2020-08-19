Mariah Carey performed "Close My Eyes" on Good Morning America Wednesday as part of the morning show's Summer Concert Series.
Carey delivered a virtual performance from her home and was joined by a piano player.
"Guardian angel, I/ Sail away on an ocean/ With you by my side/ Orange clouds roll by/ They burn into your image/ And you're still alive," Carey sang.
"Close My Eyes" appeared on the singer's 1997 album Butterfly. The 50-year-old announced on Tuesday a new album, titled The Rarities, that will be released on Oct. 2 and feature tracks that have never been released.
"Basically I found stuff in my vault that I either started to work on, like a long time ago, and never released," Carey said to GMA about The Rarities.
Carey is also set to release a memoir titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey on Sept. 29 to coincide with the new album.
"It's been a labor of love, but there are a lot of very personal stories about my childhood. Those were difficult, but very cathartic as well," Carey said.
"The cool thing about this project is that there are songs that I talk about writing or recording, even as a little kid, that I found in the vault and so we're kind of putting this out at the same time. I don't want to give away too many titles or anything but it's exciting because their kind of like merged together in a really organic way," she continued about how the memoir and The Rarities connect to each other.
GMA's Summer Concert Series will continue with performances from Megan Thee Stallion on Aug. 21 and Bebe Rexha on Aug. 28.
