Mariah Carey performed "Close My Eyes" on Good Morning America Wednesday as part of the morning show's Summer Concert Series.

Carey delivered a virtual performance from her home and was joined by a piano player.

"Guardian angel, I/ Sail away on an ocean/ With you by my side/ Orange clouds roll by/ They burn into your image/ And you're still alive," Carey sang.

"Close My Eyes" appeared on the singer's 1997 album Butterfly. The 50-year-old announced on Tuesday a new album, titled The Rarities, that will be released on Oct. 2 and feature tracks that have never been released.

"Basically I found stuff in my vault that I either started to work on, like a long time ago, and never released," Carey said to GMA about The Rarities.

Carey is also set to release a memoir titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey on Sept. 29 to coincide with the new album.

"It's been a labor of love, but there are a lot of very personal stories about my childhood. Those were difficult, but very cathartic as well," Carey said.

"The cool thing about this project is that there are songs that I talk about writing or recording, even as a little kid, that I found in the vault and so we're kind of putting this out at the same time. I don't want to give away too many titles or anything but it's exciting because their kind of like merged together in a really organic way," she continued about how the memoir and The Rarities connect to each other.

