Mariah Carey has landed her own Christmas special at Apple TV+.

Variety confirmed Monday that Apple TV+ is developing Mariah Carey 's Magical Christmas Special, a new special featuring music, dancing and animation.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special will feature Carey and surprise celebrity guests. The special is driven by a story about bringing the world together.

The Hollywood Reporter said the special will feature songs from Carey's holiday catalog. Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of her song "All I Want for Christmas is You" in 2019.

Carey will executive produce the special with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens. Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will direct.

Carey is also preparing to release her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey , out Sept. 29. In the book, Carey tells her story from her perspective and gives an unfiltered look at her life.

Carey said last week that she is recording an audiobook version of the memoir. In addition, Carey will release The Rarities, an album of unreleased music, Oct. 2 to coincide with the book's release.