Mariah Carey says it was "always her goal" to adapt her memoir as a new film.

The 50-year-old singer discussed the possibility of her book The Meaning of Mariah Carey being made into a movie during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

"We're talking about some things," Carey confirmed. "I really feel like it should. That was always my goal but it was important to write the book first because there's so much, and then to kind of pick and choose how we translate that."

Carey addressed rumors that writer, director and producer Lee Daniels is interested in the project.

"We love Lee," she said. "Lee is my -- he's one of my dearest friends, and he gets me in a way that most people don't. But I'm not allowed to say yes, no, maybe so. Only Lee tells little leaks about things."

When asked who might play her in the film, Carey said they need to find an actress with a lot of "range."

"I don't know," she said. "We're figuring out different takes on that. ... They're going to have to have quite the range."

Carey released The Meaning of Mariah Carey in September and mentioned she was in talks for a movie adaptation in an interview with Elle published last week.

On The Tonight Show, Carey also discussed her hit holiday single "All I Want for Christmas is You," released in 1994. Carey said it took her years to enjoy the song as a listener.

"Like, for so long, I would put it on -- It's part of my Christmas playlist -- I would put it on and pick it apart," she said. "Like, all the other artists' songs would come on, and I'd just be enjoying the Christmas spirit. And then I hear that, and I go, 'Why did I keep that there? Why didn't I change that?'"

Carey's holiday special Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special premiered on Apple TV+ this month. She released a new video for her holiday song "Oh Santa!" featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson last week.