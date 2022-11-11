CBS has announced plans to air a new 2-hour special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on Dec. 20.

Filmed at New York's famed Madison Square Garden, the program features the Grammy winner performing some of her holiday favorites, including her iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The pop music star also is promoting an ant-bullying story she wrote for children called The Christmas Princess.

She told CBS Mornings this week the book was inspired by her own struggles as a child.

"I wasn't taught how to understand that I actually was OK to just be me," she said.

Carey responded to country music legend's public declaration that Carey is "the queen of Christmas" on Twitter Thursday.

"Dolly, let's settle this one...You are the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!! Love you!!!!" Carey tweeted.