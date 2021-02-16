Mariah Carey and playwright and director George C. Wolfe will be honored by the African American Film Critics Association in April.

Carey, 50, and Wolfe, 66, will receive special awards at the AAFCA Awards, which will take place during a virtual ceremony April 7.

The AAFCA, the world's largest group of Black film critics, presents the AAFCA Awards to recognize excellence in film and television.

"In addition to bring the world's largest group of Black film critics, AAFCA is an advocacy group championing diversity and inclusion throughout the industry, with special attention paid to those who help to elevate Black stories, as well as increase Black representation across the board," the association said. "The special achievement awards were created with these goals in mind."

Carey will receive the innovator award for her creative role in her music videos and specials. The singer has directed or co-directed several of her videos, including "Fantasy" and "Always Be My Baby."

Mariah Carey is often recognized as a global icon for her musical gifts, but rarely is she celebrated for the visual storytelling in her music videos and specials," AAFCA president Gil Robertson said.

"We're recognizing her as a creator," he added. "She has been very involved over the years in the creation, stories and storylines in her videos and we thought she deserved recognition."

Wolfe will receive the salute to excellence award. Wolfe most recently directed Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, and is also known for Nights in Rodanthe and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

In addition, All In: The Fight for Democracy, a documentary about Stacey Abrams' efforts to fight voter suppression, will receive the Stanley Kramer Award for Social Justice. The film also made the Oscar shortlist.

The AAFCA presents awards in 12 categories.