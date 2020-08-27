Mariah Carey announces audiobook version of memoir
UPI News Service, 08/27/2020
Mariah Carey announced on Twitter that she is recording an audiobook version of her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
"Not to add to your to-do list dahhling but I'm also recording an audio book," the singer tweeted on Wednesday in response to a fan thanking her announcing the memoir and a new album titled The Rarities.
Carey also uploaded a photo of herself sitting down and recording lines for the audiobook.
Carey has said that the book allows her to tell things from her perspective and is unfiltered.
The Rarities will be released on Oct. 2 to coincide with the memoir. The album will feature tracks that have never been released.
"Basically I found stuff in my vault that I either started to work on, like a long time, and never released," Carey said about the album while recently appearing on Good Morning America where she performed "Close My Eyes" virtually.
