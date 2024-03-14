Season 20 The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson even wrote on one of Maria's Instagram photos, "It's giving main character, comedian, real, hot, yup I'm invested!"
And The Bachelor alum Demi Burnett called Maria a "queen" and an "icon," adding, "I am afraid of how much I love you."
Maria told E! New of all The Bachelorette hype surrounding her, "I've been hearing that a lot from, not only Joey, but people and the fans, and stuff like that. I am just, like, in awe of it."
"I always wanted to be on the show," she confirmed, "but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette."
While Maria didn't give a clear answer on whether she'd accept the job of handing out roses, the 29-year-old executive assistant from Canada shared, "It's amazing that people think that I can do that! So I'm just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy."
Joey eliminated Maria from The Bachelor season after he met her family during hometown dates.
Maria was smitten with Joey and called him "the epitome" of what she wants in a partner, but she struggled to express her true feelings to The Bachelor star.
Maria therefore made a last-ditch effort to tell Joey that she was "falling in love" with him right before the Rose Ceremony following hometown dates, but it wasn't enough to save her.
"You said everything I needed to hear... I hope you know that I was trying my best to get there," Joey told Maria before letting her go.
"Tonight, I just felt like it would be dishonest to move forward with the amount of doubts that I have."
Although Maria often found herself "overwhelmed" during The Bachelor process and almost quit the journey twice, she said she'd consider a return to The Bachelor in order to correct her mistakes and try again.
"Maybe the second time I'd do it better," Maria noted.
"And I would get my head in the game. Well, actually, I'd get out of my head. That's probably what I would do better for the next time."
"Wow. What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved. That's including the amazing people I've met along the way," Maria wrote.
"The love and support I've received has been incredible, I am truly in awe of it and it doesn't go unnoticed. I can't express enough how much it means to me."
Maria also thanked her family and friends who had "supported" her through The Bachelor journey.
Maria then confirmed that she's not the woman for Joey, hinting that everything played out the way it was meant to.
"I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision," Maria noted.
"And lastly, myself for staying true to who I am. All 3 woman equally deserve to be there and are there for a reason. Don't send hate to anyone because of this!!"
Maria continued in her post, "I've personally grown so much from this it's insane. I will continue to grow as I go. I want to thank everyone who has been watching and experiencing this process with me, you have seen me through it all."
Maria said fans were able to see "the good, the bad and the ugly" of her The Bachelor stint.
ADVERTISEMENT
"If you can take one thing from watching me, it would be to always be yourself and know it's ok to not always fit the mold," Maria wrote.
"You won't be everyone's cup of tea but you'll be someone's shot of tequila. This experience was something I'll never forget. I didn't get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine."
The brunette beauty concluded, "You all amaze me. It's all happening #thebachelor."