Maria, however, said she's had "enough" with people "pitting women against each other."
Maria complained in her post, "I know that's a favorite thing to do in this world, but I'm not interested in that. The last thing I want to do is have this weird narrative where Jenn and I are against each other."
"Just because [we're not] friends doesn't mean we hate each other," she continued. "And [it] doesn't mean if someone is going to disrespect her in my face that I'm going to sit here and stand for it. Because I'm not."
Although Maria and Jenn are no longer hanging out in the same social circle, Maria applauded Jenn for how she had handled The Bachelorette villain Sam McKinney and also her devastating breakup with Devin Strader.
Maria admitted The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale was "hard to watch" and she feels for her ex-friend.
"My heart goes out to Jenn. Because going through something like that is one thing, but then, like, having to rewatch and relive it is a different ballgame," Maria explained.
"And I've been through it [on The Bachelor] and I get it -- but not to that extent. And it was difficult to have to see it as a viewer."
The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale broadcast on September 3 featured Jenn proposing marriage to Devin, who allegedly had a "switch up" after their engagement and began "pulling away" from her and ignoring her texts and calls.
Jenn said Devin broke up with her on the phone in August and then she woke up the next day to him "following girls" on Instagram.
"And not just any girl, but Maria," Jenn shared on the live finale of the outgoing brunette who had also been in contention to star onThe Bachelorette's 21st season.
"Not only is that so disrespectful to everything we had shared with each other, but... it completely invalidates our entire relationship."
Jenn and Devin's heated exchange on After the Final Rose generated fan speculation about the nature of Devin's relationship with Maria, but Maria firmly denied having any type of romance with Jenn's ex-fiance.
"Guys, hearing my name [be brought up], I understand Jenn having to speak up about it. Say your piece, girlfriend, I respect it. I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative," Maria said.
"Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram. Guys, I don't pay attention to who follows me and who doesn't. I had no clue about that until people brought it to my attention I didn't know. And by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed."
Maria proceeded to "clear the air" and share how she has "never met Devin before," nor has she ever gone "clubbing" with him.
"I can't control who follows who. But what I can control is what I do about it," Maria noted.
"And what I'm doing is not following back, and I never followed back. And now seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man. And... I had nothing to do with the ending of the relationship."
"I could not do what Jenn did in her position. The moment a man was going to bring up another girl's name to my face would be, 'There is the f-cking door,'" Maria vented.
"I hate that that happened to her. I hate that that was brought up to her face, I hate that she even had to hear those words. It pisses me off... But you've got to commend Jenn on how she handled things. She did it like a true Bachelorette, and for that, kudos to you."
Maria concluded that she does not want to be dragged into the aftermath of Jenn and Devin's breakup, and she added, "I'm trying to move forward from all this."
Jenn and Maria had gushed about how much they loved each other after filming The Bachelor's 28th season. The girls had developed a deep bond and boasted about having similar personalities.
"Jenn was one of my closest girls in the house, and she was always verbalizing how badly she wanted this. And when everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I kind of took a second and was like, 'Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?'" Maria said.
"It took me realizing that it's just not my time where I was like, 'Guys, respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.'"
"I obviously didn't have my phone at the time all of this was going down because we had [gone] right into filming after [my casting] was announced. And coming back to all of that, yeah, obviously I was really disappointed," Jenn said.
Jenn insisted that while multiple women had been in talks for The Bachelorette gig, she was ultimately the producers' selection.
"It was disappointing to come back from this incredible journey for myself and then see all of the speculation around it and to almost have these things kind of take away from what my journey was," Jenn confessed.
"I'm kind of at a point in my life where, like, I'm not going to let anyone take claim to that."
Fans noticed around that same time that Maria had unfollowed Jenn on Instagram, presumably because she viewed Jenn's "disappointed" comments as a betrayal.