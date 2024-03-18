Maria suggested that she isn't losing sleep over anything she had done on The Bachelor; however, she admitted there were definitely some cringeworthy moments when watching Joey's season back on TV, according to E! News.
One of those cringeworthy moments was when Maria asked to speak with Joey right before he handed out the first rose at the Rose Ceremony following hometown dates.
"There's sometimes I watch back and I'm like, 'Oh, Maria, don't grab him to talk to him at the Rose Ceremony. What are you thinking?'" Maria confessed to E! News.
"But when you're in it, you kind of just got to do what you've got to do."
Maria told Joey that she was "falling in love" with him, but it was too little too late. Joey ended up eliminating Maria because his feelings for her weren't as strong as what he was feeling for Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance.
Looking back on that pre-Rose Ceremony love confession, which rubbed Rachel the wrong way, Maria said she wishes she had a strategy -- but didn't.
"My mouth has a mind of its own, and I just speak my mind. It's not something I planned to do," Maria insisted.
"I was just like, 'Let me go in there and be myself and roll with the punches.' And that's what I did."
Maria also doesn't like how she handled things with Joey prior to introducing The Bachelor star to her family.
As fans can recall, Maria had threatened to quit the show during the cocktail party right before Joey was about to choose his Final 4 bachelorettes.
Maria shared how Joey was the "epitome" of what she wants in a partner, and she was beginning to feel insecure about where she stood with Joey and how their romance compared to Joey's other relationships on the show.
After Maria's elimination aired on The Bachelor, she took to Instagram with a post reflecting back on her time with Joey. "Wow. What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved. That's including the amazing people I've met along the way," Maria wrote.
"The love and support I've received has been incredible, I am truly in awe of it and it doesn't go unnoticed. I can't express enough how much it means to me."
Maria then confirmed that she's not the woman for Joey, hinting that everything played out the way it was meant to.
"I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision," Maria noted.
"And lastly, myself for staying true to who I am. All 3 woman equally deserve to be there and are there for a reason. Don't send hate to anyone because of this!!"
Maria continued in her post, "I've personally grown so much from this it's insane. I will continue to grow as I go. I want to thank everyone who has been watching and experiencing this process with me, you have seen me through it all."
Maria said fans were able to see "the good, the bad and the ugly" of her The Bachelor stint.
"If you can take one thing from watching me, it would be to always be yourself and know it's ok to not always fit the mold," Maria wrote.
"You won't be everyone's cup of tea but you'll be someone's shot of tequila. This experience was something I'll never forget. I didn't get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine."
The brunette beauty concluded, "You all amaze me. It's all happening #thebachelor."