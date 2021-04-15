Maria Bakalova described sneaking into the White House for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was freaking out. I was shaking, I was scared. I had a number of a lawyer written on my leg," the actress said of the experience on Wednesday.

Bakalova was able to get into the White House posing as a reporter and meet with Donald Trump Jr. for the comedy film. The lawyer's number was written down on her leg as she was without her phone.

Bakalova mentioned how she had to go into the White House alone without the film's security team.

"You're literally going there alone and it was extremely scary but I made it with my passport and my name. I got there and it was interesting. It was beautiful, just quite scary because not everyone was wearing masks and it was a week before this horrible event that was with a lot of COVID cases," she said.

Bakalova is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. The ceremony takes place on April 25.

The 24-year-old also praised her co-star Sacha Baron Cohen who portrays Borat and discussed her experience working with him. Bakalova said she knew Cohen was a great dramatic actor but was surprised to find out he also starred in comedy films like Borat.

"It's been actually super inspirational because he's one of the smartest people that I've ever met. He's been the greatest mentor," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"He's like your guardian angel on set, in front of the camera and behind the camera. So it's been amazing. I want to be like him. He's like a hero in a Borat costume," Bakalova continued.