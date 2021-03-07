Maria Bakalova and Daniel Kaluuya were among the first winners announced at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ceremony.

Bakalova won the Best Supporting Actress honor for her performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Entertainer Taye Diggs is hosting the event on The CW.

Netflix's film, Mank, is up for a leading 12 awards and the streaming service's crime thriller series, Ozark, and royal drama, The Crown, went into the competition with six nominations apiece.

A24's, Minari, movie is in the running for 10 prizes.

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Mrs. America (FX), Schitt's Creek (Pop) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) earned five nods apiece, while Better Call Saul (AMC) and The Plot Against America (HBO) each are up for four awards.

Zendaya was previously announced as the recipient of the SeeHer Award.

Celebrity presenters for the event include Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik, Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Chris Hemsworth, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Mads Mikkelsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Tulloch, Courtney B. Vance, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be an in-person/virtual hybrid, with Diggs and some of the evening's presenters live on stage in Los Angeles, and nominees appearing live remotely from various locations around the world," the network said in a press release.