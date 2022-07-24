Some of the stars who began their careers on Neighbours have returned to give the canceled, 37-year-old Australian soap opera a proper sendoff this week.

"Surprise! You didn't think we were done did you?! We're thrilled to share that Margot Robbie , Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale! #CelebratingNeighbours," the show's Twitter feed said Saturday.

The finale will be followed by two TV specials celebrating the show.

Other celebrities expected to help say farewell to the beloved series are Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Jason Donovan.