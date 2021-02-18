Margaret Josephs says her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice spreads the most rumors in Season 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old television personality teased what's to come in the new season during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Josephs appeared on WWHL following the RHONJ Season 11 premiere Wednesday. Josephs played a game where she answered questions about the season by choosing among her cast mates.

Josephs said Giudice spreads the most rumors and is also the horniest during the season.

Jennifer Aydin gets the tipsiest at parties, annoys her the most during the season, is the worst-dressed and takes the lowest blows, according to Josephs.

"You know, Jennifer took a very low blow at me this season," she said.

In addition, Josephs said Melissa Gorga has the most relationship drama and is the most fun on cast trips.

Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider clashed during the Season 11 premiere after Giudice accused Goldschneider's husband of cheating. Goldschneider then compared the rumors to someone saying Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice does "coke in the bathroom" at parties.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On WWHL, Josephs said Goldschneider was wrong to bring Gia into the argument but was trying to prove a point by naming someone Giudice cares about.

"I don't think you should ever bring kids into any argument, especially on Jersey. If anybody brought in my children, I would be upset," Josephs said.

"I don't think it was the best move, obviously, and I don't agree with bringing in kids. But Jackie felt like, how could she show her anybody that she cares for so much and how painful it is," she added.