Margaret Josephs thinks she and her "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Jennifer Aydin "can move forward" from their feud.

The television personality addressed her future with Aydin during Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo.

Josephs and Aydin have clashed throughout the years on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Aydin disapproved of Josephs' cheating on her ex-husband and judged Josephs' past experience with sexual harassment, while Josephs brought up Aydin's husband's affair on camera.

On "WWHL," Josephs was asked if she thinks she owes Aydin an apology for confronting her about her husband's affair.

"I think that we have to come to some sort of agreement with everything that has happened," she said. "I mean, she had such attacking way about me when things were going on in her own backyard."

Josephs agreed with "WWHL" host Andy Cohen that "two wrongs don't make a right."

"I think, you know, we can move forward from it, I do," she said. "And you know what? I'm a grownup."

Josephs was asked during a game of "Spill the Positivitea!" to say nice things about Aydin, including what she admires about Aydin and her husband Bill Aydin's relationship.

"They're both great parents. They've gone the distance. They've put, you know, this negative infidelity behind them. They've worked out their issues," she said.

"I have a lot of good things to say about them."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is in its 12th season on Bravo.

The series also stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider.