Margaret Josephs thinks her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Jackie Goldschneider had a right to be upset with her husband, Joe Benigno.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old television personality addressed the drama between Goldschneider and Benigno during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Josephs and Goldschneider clashed during a March episode of RHONJ after Benigno discussed cheating rumors about Goldschneider's husband, Evan Goldschneider, during a guys night with other RHONJ husbands.

On WWHL, Josephs said she can understand why Goldschneider later blew up at Benigno during a dinner party.

"Yes, I think Jackie had a right to be upset, because she didn't really know what was going on. She didn't even know about guys night," Josephs said before qualifying, "I didn't want her yelling at Joe, 'cause we are such big defenders of Jackie. So I had to squash that."

Goldschneider has also clashed with Teresa Giudice throughout the season, as Giudice was the original person to bring up the rumors about Evan Goldschneider. On WWHL, Josephs said the rumors had been around long before her husband brought them up.

"He never said the rumors around town. He said he heard nine or 10 girls at his house. We have constant women in my house, I have a staff in my house," Josephs said.

"And the guys night happened after Teresa and Jackie had the fight at my house, I told Mark Singer at my house, and I came home from that party and the truth is, I told my entire team what happened," she added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Josephs also discussed her relationship with her husband, whom she married in 2013. She said she was surprised by Joe Gorga and other cast members' perceptions of their marriage after she and Benigno fought on the show.

"I was shocked ... because people have fights all the time," Josephs said. "I hold everybody accountable, even my husband. I say what I feel in the moment and then I move on from it.

"What was my husband going to do? I was having a fit. It takes a strong man to be with a strong women," she added.