Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
UPI News Service, 07/22/2021
Comedy Central released the Season 2 trailer for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Thursday and announced guest stars. Season 2 premieres Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.
Awkwafina stars in the comedy based on her life growing up as Nora Lum. She changed her character's name to Nora Lin on the show.
The network announced comedian Margaret Cho, Minari star Alan Kim, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein, To All the Boys star Ross Butler and more would appear in the new season.
Season 1 guests Gabo Augustine, Jennifer Esposito, Jonathan 'Dumbfoundead' Park, and more will also reprise their roles in Season 2.
The Season 2 trailer shows Nora going to work for a CBD store, receiving a marriage proposal and wearing her grandmother (Lori Tann Chinn). Nora's father (BD Wong) is also getting serious with his girlfriend.
