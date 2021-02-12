Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, have released their first duet together.

The 30-year-old country music star and 34-year-old singer released the song "Chasing After You" on Friday.

In "Chasing After You," Morris and Hurd sing about being stuck in a cycle with a love interest who keeps leaving and coming back.

"Every time, every time you say we're done / You come back to the love you were running from / Don't know why, don't know why I let you but I do / Guess I love chasing after you," the couple sing.

Morris and Hurd discussed the collaboration and looked back on their romance during Friday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"We've written a lot of songs together, and for each other, but this is kind of the first time we've stepped out in this way," Hurd said.

"It really reminded me of Ryan and my story getting together when we first met," Morris added of the song.

Morris and Hurd first met in 2013 while working together as songwriters. Hurd said he was immediately impressed with Morris' talent.

"Maren's really good," Hurd said. "I mean, I was always just in awe of the way that she could sing, the way that she could write different songs than anybody else. That's intimidating and special at the same time."

Hurd and Morris got engaged over Fourth of July weekend in 2017 and married in March 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew, in March 2020.

Hurd and Morris will release a music video for "Chasing After You" Friday afternoon.