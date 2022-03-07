Maren Morris is going on tour in 2022.The 31-year-old country music singer shared plans for Humble Quest, a new North American tour, on Monday.Morris will be joined by special guests Ruston Kelly, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladukun, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb and Brittney Spencer on various dates of the tour.The Humble Quest tour kicks off June 9 in Raleigh, N.C., and comes to a close Dec. 2 in Nashville."Oh, how I've missed you. I can't wait to see you out under the stars..." Morris wrote on Instagram.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Morris' fan club to begin Tuesday.Humble Quest is the name of Morris' forthcoming third studio album, which is slated for release March 25. The album features the single "Circles Around This Town."Here's the full list of dates for the Humble Quest tour:June 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat AmphitheaterJune 10 - Asheville, N.C., at Rabbit RabbitJune 11 - Norfolk, Va., at Atlantic Union Bank PavilionJune 16 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 17 - Wilmington, N.C., at Riverfront Park AmphitheaterJune 18 - Atlanta, at Ameris Bank AmphitheatreJune 23 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC Performing Arts CenterJune 24 - Columbus, Ohio, at Kemba Live!June 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Icon Music Center Festival StageJuly 7 - Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterJuly 8 - Boston, at Leader Bank PavilionJuly 9 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire PavilionJuly 14 - Philadelphia, at TD Pavilion at the MannJuly 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE OutdoorsJuly 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser StageJuly 21 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight TheatreJuly 29 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music HallAug. 4 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post PavilionAug. 5 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaAug. 6 - Detroit, at Michigan Lottery AmphitheatreAug. 10 - Chicago, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandAug. 11 - St. Louis, at Saint Louis Music ParkAug. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkAug. 13 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris PavilionAug. 16 - Vail, Colo., at Gerald R. Ford AmphitheaterAug. 18 - Salt Lake City, at TBAAug. 19 - Boise, Idaho, at Idaho Botanical GardenAug. 20 - Missoula, Mont., at Big Sky Brewing Co.Aug. 23 - Walla Walla, Wash., at Wine Country AmphitheaterAug. 26 - Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAug. 27 - Seattle, at King Country's Marymoor ParkAug. 28 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamins EdgefieldSept. 15 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara BowlSept. 16 - San Diego, at Cal Coast Credit Union AmphitheaterSept. 17 - Berkeley, Calif., at Greek TheatreSept. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal TheatreOct. 13 - Los Angeles, at Hollywood BowlOct. 19 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks AmphitheatreOct. 21 - Minneapolis, at The ArmoryOct. 28 - Dallas, at Irving Music FactoryDec. 2 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena