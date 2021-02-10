Kate Winslet's series Mare of Easttown will premiere on HBO in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO shared a premiere date, April 18, and a first look at the new limited series Wednesday on Twitter.

The teaser photo shows Winslet looking out the window of a car. In Mare of Easttown, Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town.

"Tragedy often defines the present," the post reads.

Mare of Easttown is created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back). The series follows Mare as she investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her.

"The series explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present," an official synopsis reads.

Mare of Easttown co-stars Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce. Winslet and Pearce previously starred together in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce.

Winslet most recently starred in the romantic drama Ammonite.