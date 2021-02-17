HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series Mare of Easttown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a teaser trailer for the limited series Wednesday featuring Kate Winslet as the titular Mare Sheehan, a detective and single mother living in a small Pennsylvania town.

The preview shows Mare (Winslet) investigate a local murder as her personal life crumbles around her. Mare, whose father was also a detective but died when she was young, has a teenage daughter (Angourie Rice) and an estranged relationship with her mother (Jean Smart).

"The series explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present," an official synopsis reads.

Mare of Easttown is created and written by Brad Ingelsby and is directed by Craig Zobel. The series co-stars Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman and Guy Pearce.

Winslet and Pearce previously starred in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce.

"The story has such a heart to it and is rooted in so much truth. It really resonated with me and I was excited to work with HBO again," Winslet said in a statement last week.

Mare of Easttown premieres April 18 on HBO.