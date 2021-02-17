'Mare of Easttown': Kate Winslet plays detective in teaser for HBO series
UPI News Service, 02/17/2021
HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series Mare of Easttown.
The network shared a teaser trailer for the limited series Wednesday featuring Kate Winslet as the titular Mare Sheehan, a detective and single mother living in a small Pennsylvania town.
The preview shows Mare (Winslet) investigate a local murder as her personal life crumbles around her. Mare, whose father was also a detective but died when she was young, has a teenage daughter (Angourie Rice) and an estranged relationship with her mother (Jean Smart).
"The series explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present," an official synopsis reads.
