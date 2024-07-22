Marcus Shoberg received Jenn Tran's first one-on-one date of the season, and he's hoping to go all the way on The Bachelorette.

ADVERTISEMENT
Marcus is a 31-year-old from Raleigh, NC, who told said on Night 1 of The Bachelorette, "I want to open myself up to a new relationship and the possibility of finding love."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Jenn discovered she had "chemistry" with Marcus and felt "comfortable" with him, and so she asked him to join her on a skydiving one-on-one date in Melbourne, Australia.

Marcus told Jenn that he wanted to "live a life worth saving" after his experience in the military, and Jenn called Marcus "resilient" as well as a "hero."

Jenn gushed of Marcus, "I feel over the moon. Marcus... is really inspiring, and I feel really close to him after today."

"I can see a future with Marcus, and I can see him being my forever person," she added. "I can see us falling in love with each other, and it feels like the start of something really good."

Marcus received a rose at the end of the pair's date, but does he have what it takes to win Jenn's heart?

Until The Bachelorette viewers find out what happens next for Marcus and Jenn, let's learn some information about Marcus right now.

Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Marcus Shoberg.


ABC calls Marcus Shoberg, a former Army Ranger, "is a real-life superhero"

Marcus enlisted and left for military training two weeks after graduating high school.

The Army Ranger veteran served in the military for eight years and had six deployments, according to his LinkedIn.

Marcus is proud to have served as a Battalion Civilian Affairs Operations Sergeant from May 2018 to June 2019 after working as a Squad Leader from May 2016 to October 2017.

Marcus began his military career as a Ranger and Rifleman in June 2011, and then he was promoted to a Team Leader in June 2014.

"I feel a tremendous amount of pressure and responsibility to represent veterans in a positive way... I do not claim to have all the answers, but there are so many talented, intelligent, generous, and capable veterans out there trying to make a real difference," Marcus wrote on Instagram.

"I hope that each of us seizes the opportunity to continue solving problems and to stand up when things get tough. Many people are now looking at us with an expecting gaze to be leaders, to have solutions, and to do the right thing. Stay invested in the future of freedom."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  


Marcus Shoberg is currently attending Harvard University

While ABC calls Marcus "a Harvard alum" in his official The Bachelorette bio, it appears Marcus is currently studying Computer Science at Harvard, per his LinkedIn.

Marcus will apparently be graduating from Harvard in 2025.

Marcus was a member of the Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization for nearly two years, and he also served as the Director of Membership Engagement for one year.

When Marcus initially got into Harvard, he wrote on Instagram how he was "beyond excited and nervous" to learn at an institution that is "the crown achievement of education in America."

ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to his Harvard enrollment in 2021, Marcus had attended multiple colleges from 2010-2020.


The Bachelorette bachelor recently started a software engineering company in North Carolina

The Bachelorette bachelor is the founder of Falkor Technologies, which he launched in September 2023 in Raleigh.

Marcus describes the company as "cutting edge" and says it's designed for "natural language processing, computer vision, and cloud infrastructure to unlock the full potential" of one's data.

Prior to starting his own company, Marcus had worked as a data engineer for over a year.


Marcus Shoberg wants to find a woman with similar humility and core values

Marcus, who boasts that "it's cool to be kind" and he wants to "do the impossible" for the people he loves, has been searching for a kind, honest and humble woman with whom to start a life.

The bachelor has been in love before and is ready to settle down and start a family with his perfect match. He desires a relationship that will stand the test of time.


The Bachelorette bachelor shares what type of love he's looking for

Marcus hadn't been in a serious relationship for five years prior to his The Bachelorette casting.

"I believe in the kind of love we read about in books or hear about in our favorite songs," Marcus said, according to BachelorNation.com.

"The kind that keeps us up at night thinking about the possibility of it all."

On a lighter note, it also wouldn't hurt if Marcus' future wife enjoys rock climbing, snowboarding, the outdoors, and grilling with friends on a Saturday night.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)


Marcus Shoberg almost didn't return home from his last Army mission

During his last mission, Marcus almost didn't return home. While he and his team were called on to clear through a compound, a grenade went off and Marcus said "everything went black" for him.

"I woke up in a hospital in Washington, D.C., and that was Day 1 of the next two months of my life," Marcus recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT
Marcus says he underwent nine surgeries and spend about 60 days in the ICU. His recovery journey was about three-years long.

"But when you can genuinely appreciate that you woke up in the morning and you have breath in your lungs, that's a beautiful thing," Marcus shares. "And I never would've been able to appreciate it -- and those types of things -- without that kind of experience."


Marcus Shoberg has shared some life lessons he learned as an Army Ranger

Marcus listed a dozen life lessons he learned from serving in the military on Instagram.

Marcus' list included, "The the desert is beautiful, friendship is the language of humanity, there will come a time after you've tasted combat that you'll go to war with yourself, your last time 'into the breach' will feel like any other, [and] if you want something done quickly and correctly, it's better to do it yourself."

Marcus also said "the enemy is always more prepared than you think," and he continued of his lessons, "Life will test you and ask you to move on before you're ready, it's possible to experience a tremendous amount of heart break while living out your wildest dreams, [and] no matter how many times you checked your route, there will always be a surprise mountain, wadi, or river you must cross."

Marcus explained "a great leader is always more concerned about the welfare of his men over his own" and that a person can "spend an eternity contemplating the life and death decisions" he or she has made or "find solace in the fact that you were strong enough to make them."

The final lesson was as follows: "When sh-t really hits the fan, the people who depend on you the most will follow your lead."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including who Jenn picks as her winner and runner-up.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 21
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 21 NEWS