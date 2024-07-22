Marcus began his military career as a Ranger and Rifleman in June 2011, and then he was promoted to a Team Leader in June 2014.
"I feel a tremendous amount of pressure and responsibility to represent veterans in a positive way... I do not claim to have all the answers, but there are so many talented, intelligent, generous, and capable veterans out there trying to make a real difference," Marcus wrote on Instagram.
"I hope that each of us seizes the opportunity to continue solving problems and to stand up when things get tough. Many people are now looking at us with an expecting gaze to be leaders, to have solutions, and to do the right thing. Stay invested in the future of freedom."
During his last mission, Marcus almost didn't return home. While he and his team were called on to clear through a compound, a grenade went off and Marcus said "everything went black" for him.
"I woke up in a hospital in Washington, D.C., and that was Day 1 of the next two months of my life," Marcus recalls.
Marcus says he underwent nine surgeries and spend about 60 days in the ICU. His recovery journey was about three-years long.
"But when you can genuinely appreciate that you woke up in the morning and you have breath in your lungs, that's a beautiful thing," Marcus shares. "And I never would've been able to appreciate it -- and those types of things -- without that kind of experience."
Marcus Shoberg has shared some life lessons he learned as an Army Ranger
Marcus listed a dozen life lessons he learned from serving in the military on Instagram.
Marcus' list included, "The the desert is beautiful, friendship is the language of humanity, there will come a time after you've tasted combat that you'll go to war with yourself, your last time 'into the breach' will feel like any other, [and] if you want something done quickly and correctly, it's better to do it yourself."
Marcus also said "the enemy is always more prepared than you think," and he continued of his lessons, "Life will test you and ask you to move on before you're ready, it's possible to experience a tremendous amount of heart break while living out your wildest dreams, [and] no matter how many times you checked your route, there will always be a surprise mountain, wadi, or river you must cross."
Marcus explained "a great leader is always more concerned about the welfare of his men over his own" and that a person can "spend an eternity contemplating the life and death decisions" he or she has made or "find solace in the fact that you were strong enough to make them."
The final lesson was as follows: "When sh-t really hits the fan, the people who depend on you the most will follow your lead."