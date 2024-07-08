Marcus Shoberg will be one of 25 bachelors hoping to win Jenn Tran's heart when her The Bachelorette season unfolds on ABC.

Marcus is a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, NC.

Marcus told ABC prior to filming that he was "so excited" to meet Jenn and was really looking forward to getting to know her.

Jenn, meanwhile, got the power back and handed out roses of her own after having her heart broken by Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor's 28th season.

Jenn's journey to find love wrapped filming in May, and The Bachelorette's 21st season is set to premiere Monday, July 8 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer recently teased that calling Jenn's season "crazy" is "an understatement," and Jenn has also said that her ending will be "shocking" to viewers.

So will Marcus have anything to do with that unprecedented ending? Will fans watch Marcus go all the way and secure Jenn's final rose?

Until The Bachelorette airs its new season, let's find out some information about Marcus Shoberg right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Marcus Shoberg.


ABC says Marcus "is a real-life superhero"



Marcus is an Army Ranger veteran who served in the military for eight years, according to his LinkedIn.

The military veteran served as a Battalion Civilian Affairs Operations Sergeant from May 2018 to June 2019 after working as a Squad Leader from May 2016 to October 2017.

Marcus began his military career as a Ranger and Rifleman in June 2011, and then he was promoted to a Team Leader in June 2014.

"I feel a tremendous amount of pressure and responsibility to represent veterans in a positive way... I do not claim to have all the answers, but there are so many talented, intelligent, generous, and capable veterans out there trying to make a real difference," Marcus wrote on Instagram.

"I hope that each of us seizes the opportunity to continue solving problems and to stand up when things get tough. Many people are now looking at us with an expecting gaze to be leaders, to have solutions, and to do the right thing. Stay invested in the future of freedom."

Marcus recently founded a software engineering company in North Carolina

The Bachelorette bachelor is the founder of Falkor Technologies, which he launched in September 2023 in Raleigh.

Marcus describes the company as "cutting edge" and says it's designed for "natural language processing, computer vision, and cloud infrastructure to unlock the full potential" of one's data.

Prior to starting his own company, Marcus had worked as a data engineer for over a year.


Marcus wants to find a woman with similar humility and core values

Marcus, who boasts that "it's cool to be kind" and he wants to "do the impossible" for the people he loves, has been searching for a kind, honest and humble woman with whom to start a life.

The bachelor has been in love before and is ready to settle down and start a family with his perfect match. He desires a relationship that will stand the test of time.


Marcus graduated from Harvard University

Marcus studied Computer Science for four years at Harvard, and he graduated from the prestigious school in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2025.

While at Harvard, Marcus was a member of the Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization for nearly two years.

The Harvard alum also served as the Director of Membership Engagement for one year.

When Marcus initially got into Harvard, he wrote on Instagram how he was "beyond excited and nervous" to learn at an institution that is "the crown achievement of education in America."

The Bachelorette bachelor shares what type of love he's looking for

"I believe in the kind of love we read about in books or hear about in our favorite songs," Marcus said, according to BachelorNation.com.

"The kind that keeps us up at night thinking about the possibility of it all."

On a lighter note, it also wouldn't hurt if Marcus' future wife enjoys rock climbing, snowboarding, the outdoors, and grilling with friends on a Saturday night.


