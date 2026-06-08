Marciano revealed during the Wednesday, June 3 episode of Hulu's "Get Real" podcast that he took Jessi to The Jonas Brothers and out to dinner in addition to their red carpet appearance at the AMAs late last month.
Marciano shared how he paid for everything because it was Jessi's birthday.
"We have been talking for two-and-a-half months now, and I care a lot about her as a person," Marciano gushed.
He added, "I would say currently we are dating, but we are not exclusive."
Marciano confirmed that he's not Jessi's boyfriend.
"You need to ask a girl to be your girlfriend, and I have not done that," he noted.
The Vanderpump Villa star continued, "Do I want something personally, relationship-wise, yeah? But at the end of the day... it is what it is."
Marciano explained how there are "a lot of things" he's "waiting on" before he and Jessi can truly commit to each other.
"I'm waiting on, [No.] 1, timing -- when she's ready and obviously for her divorce to be settled. I mean, a lot of things. Mainly it's going to be on her, and I'm okay with that," Marciano said.
Jessi's estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Jessi after more than five years of marriage and two kids -- son Jagger, 6, and daughter Jovi, 3 -- on March 19, only six days after Jessi dumped him, according to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.
Marciano therefore insisted he's going to be "patient" for Jessi and allow her to make the rules about their romance.
"We've made that joke before [that she needs to ask me to be her boyfriend] -- not really no. But the timing needs to be right, and we'll both know that, for sure," he shared.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
In the meantime, Marciano said he has no interest in dating anyone else.
"No, I'm good," Marciano said. "I can [have hookups], but I'm choosing not to."
Marciano also claimed that he had told Jessi it's "100 percent okay" if she wants to go out and hook up with another guy.
"Am I going to be happy about it? No, I am not," Marciano confessed.
"But I am not going to tell her what to do until she's ready to actually get into another relationship. Then we can have that conversation. But until then, I am 100% okay with supporting her as a friend first."
When asked if he's "falling in love" with Jessi, Marciano replied, "I am."
"Whatever she wants, I am 100 percent okay with," he reiterated. "I care about her, but do I want to see her hook up with other people? No."
Marciano also weighed in on Jessi and Jordan's pending divorce.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessi claimed during a March episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she found out about the divorce filing on TMZ, and she accused her estranged husband of abuse, prostitutes, and sex parties.
On the latest season, Jessi was reportedly shown learning that her prenuptial agreement was never signed by a witness, which could render the document void.
"I just don't know what will happen. I'll probably lose millions. He's entitled to anything in the last five years that I've created. When we got married, I was worth a lot less than I am now. So it just sucks and I don't want to do that to my family," Jessi lamented on the show.
Jessi predicted that Jordan would ask for child support and/or alimony if they decided to legally part ways.
"Jordan would be a very hard person to divorce. He would be spiteful and vindictive. I think he would play a little bit dirty. So I just have to prepare myself that if we do get divorced that it could go that way," Jessi alleged.