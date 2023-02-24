Marc Anthony and his pregnant wife, Nadia Ferreira, walked the red carpet Thursday.

The 54-year-old singer and Ferreira, 23, attended the Premio Lo Nuestro awards at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., after announcing they are expecting their first child together.

Ferreira showed her baby bump in a light pink dress with an attached cape. Anthony cradled his wife's growing belly as they posed for photos.

Anthony and Maluma performed their song "La Forluma" during the ceremony.

Anthony also won Tropical Album of the Year for Pa'lla voy and kissed Ferreira's baby bump before going onstage to accept his award.

Anthony and Ferreira had announced Ferreira's pregnancy Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives," Ferreira said on Instagram at the time.

The news came just two weeks after the couple's wedding at Perez Art Museum in Miami.

Anthony was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima. He has two children, Arianna and Chase, with Debbie Rosado, two kids, Cristian and Ryan, with Torres, and twins, Emme and Max, with Lopez.

Lopez voiced her love for Emma and Max on Instagram while celebrating their 15th birthday Wednesday.