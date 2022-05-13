Just three months after going Instagram official with their relationship, singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira are engaged.Ferreira revealed the news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her and Anthony's hands. The picture showed off Ferreira's large diamond engagement ring, as well as a tattoo of a thick black line that Anthony has on his left ring finger.The 53-year-old singer and Ferreira, 23, celebrated their engagement Thursday night at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami. The party was first planned as a celebration of the model's 23rd birthday, which was May 10.Anthony and Ferreira sparked relationship rumors after an outing in Mexico City earlier this year, and the pair confirmed their romance via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March.Before his relationship with Ferreira, Anthony had been married three times. He was married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres from 2000-04, and the couple welcomed two sons -- Cristian and Ryan -- before splitting.The three-time Grammy Award winner then was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004-14, followed by Shannon De Lima from 2014-17. He has six kids: Ariana, 28; Chase, 26; Cristian, 21; Ryan, 18; and 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max.