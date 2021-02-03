Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee and Maluma have been selected to perform at the 33rd annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18.

Anthony and Yankee will be performing together their song "De Vuelta Pa La Vuelta" for the first time onstage. Maluma will premiere new songs from his album 7 Di¬as en Jamaica.

Carlos Rivera will also take the stage to perform "100 Ai±os" with Maluma and the entire Montaner family including Evaluna, Mau y Ricky and dad Ricardo Montaner will perform "Amen" with Camilo.

Anuel AA and Ozuna will join forces for their song "Los Dioses" and CNCO will perform songs from their new album Deja Vu.

Other performers include Prince Royce with Natti Natasha, Lenin Rami­rez with Grupo Firme and Chesca, Gloria Trevi and Los Angles Azules.

J Balvin leads all nominees with 14 nominations, followed by Maluma with 12. Balvin, Maluma, Alejandro Fernandez, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Karol G, Natasha, Ozuna and Yatra are nominated for Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year.

The 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show will air live from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. EST on Univision.