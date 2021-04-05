Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck had nothing but praise for Jennifer Lopez in a new magazine cover story.

Anthony, a singer and Lopez's ex-husband, Affleck, an actor and Lopez's ex-fiance, and other stars celebrated Lopez in the May issue of InStyle.

Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014 and have 13-year-old twins together, daughter Emme and son Max. In the article, Anthony praised Lopez's vision and work ethic.

"The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen," Anthony said. "Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, 'You just don't see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it."

"She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met," he added. "When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

Affleck, who dated Lopez from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of the 2003 film Gigli, also voiced his admiration for Lopez's work ethic.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," Affleck said.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," he added. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Lopez, a singer, actress, television personality and producer, responded by voicing her love and passion for her work.

"I love what I do. I'm passionate about it. Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I'm living a dream, and I'm grateful every day that I wake up. I have tireless energy for what I do," the star said.

"I also have an amazing team who help me in every single way both personally and professionally," she added. "I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you."

Lopez got engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2019. Anthony was married to model Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017, while Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

Most recently, Lopez hosts the NBC reality dance competition World of Dance and executive produces the Freeform series Good Trouble.