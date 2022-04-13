Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is confident lawyer Mickey Haller, who takes on a high-profile murder trail in the new trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer.

Mickey, who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, takes over a law firm after his former partner is killed in the clip released on Wednesday.

Mickey wants to restart his career with the murder case but also discovers that he is being followed. The lawyer also wants to improve things with his wife Maggie, portrayed by Neve Campbell.

"One thing I know, success is all about momentum. In court, before you can win, you've got to believe you can win," Mickey says.

The Lincoln Lawyer, from David E. Kelley, is based on the bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly. Matthew McConaughey previously portrayed Mickey in a 2011 film.