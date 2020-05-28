Manny Jacinto has signed on to star in Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, takes place at a health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine visitors.

Kidman will star as Masha, the resort's director who is watching over the visitors and who is on a mission to reinvigorate their mind and bodies.

Jacinto will appear as Yao, who has a life and death encounter with Masha. Yao then becomes Masha's right-hand man, committed to her self-improvement techniques and teachings.

Kidman and McCarthy also serve as an executive producers, alongside Moriarty, David E. Kelly, John Henry Butterworth, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver.

Kelly, Butterworth and Samantha Strauss are co-writing with Kelly and Butterworth serving as co-showrunners.

Nine Perfect Strangers is set to premiere on Hulu in 2021.

Jacinto is best known for portraying Jason Mendoza on NBC's The Good Place, which recently wrapped up after four seasons.