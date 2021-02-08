The nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, with Mank leading with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10.

Mank is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman , Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried , Best Director for David Fincher , Best Original Screenplay for Jack Fincher, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects and Best Score.

Minari is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung, Best Young Actor/Actress for Alan Kim, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Original Screenplay for Chung, Best Cinematography, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Score.

The Critics Choice Awards, which honors both film and television, will take place live on The CW on March 7 at 7 p.m. EST. Taye Diggs is returning to host for the third consecutive year.

Ozark and The Crown lead television nominees with six nominations each.

Netflix leads both film and television nominations with 72 in total. HBO/HBO Max comes in second with 24 nominations followed by Amazon Studios with 18.

The nominees in the top film categories are:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Ben Affleck The Way Back

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Tom Hanks News of the World

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman Mank

Steven Yeun Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Zendaya Malcolm & Marie

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night in Miami

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung Minari

Emerald Fennell Promising Young Woman

David Fincher Mank

Spike Lee Da 5 Bloods

Regina King One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao Nomadland