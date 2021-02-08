'Mank,' 'Minari' lead Critics Choice film nominations
UPI News Service, 02/08/2021
The nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, with Mank leading with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10.
Mank is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Original Screenplay for Jack Fincher, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects and Best Score.
Minari is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung, Best Young Actor/Actress for Alan Kim, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Original Screenplay for Chung, Best Cinematography, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Score.
The Critics Choice Awards, which honors both film and television, will take place live on The CW on March 7 at 7 p.m. EST. Taye Diggs is returning to host for the third consecutive year.
Ozark and The Crown lead television nominees with six nominations each.
Netflix leads both film and television nominations with 72 in total. HBO/HBO Max comes in second with 24 nominations followed by Amazon Studios with 18.
The nominees in the top film categories are:
Best Picture
