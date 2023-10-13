Italian rock band Maneskin performed "Honey (Are U Coming)" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The multi-award-winning group rocked out on Kimmel's stage on Thursday in support of the deluxe version of their album Rush!, titled Rush! (Are U Coming), which drops on Nov. 10.

The new album will feature five new songs, including "Honey (Are U Coming)," "Valentine," "Off My Face," "Driver" and "Trastevere" and will be available in multiple formats.

The band, consisting of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi, recently won the Best Rock award at the MTV VMAs and is nominated for four awards at the upcoming MTV EMA Awards, which take place on Nov. 5.